You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Demi Lovato Perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

By

J.'s Most Recent Stories

View All

Fresh off her Grammys performance last weekend, Demi Lovato kicked off television’s biggest night by singing the national anthem during Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Her bravura rendition earned extensive applause from the crowd at the stadium as well as praise on social media. Alongside Lovato, sound artist and performer Christine Sun Kim signed the National Anthem in American Sign Language, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

The pre-game ceremonies began with gospel singer Yolanda Adams and the Children’s Voice Chorus performing “America the Beautiful” before the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs took to the field.

Also during the pre-game show, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine gave a tearful tribute to Kobe Bryant. The stage turned purple before the band performed “Memories.” Levine, while holding a Lakers No. 24 shirt, said, “Needless to say, I think we know who this song is dedicated to.”

Pitbull, Dan and Shay, and DJ Khaled also made appearances during the pregame show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will host the Super Bowl halftime show.

Lovato’s Super Bowl LIV appearance comes just one week after debuting a new song at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Lovato’s track “Anyone,” which was written just before her drug overdose in the summer of 2018, garnered a standing ovation from the audience that evening.

Lovato joins an esteemed group of singers who have performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Idina Menzel.

More Music

  • Demi Lovato performs the national anthem

    Watch Demi Lovato Perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

    Fresh off her Grammys performance last weekend, Demi Lovato kicked off television’s biggest night by singing the national anthem during Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Her bravura rendition earned extensive applause from the crowd at the stadium as well as praise on social media. Alongside Lovato, sound artist and performer [...]

  • Andy Gill Dead

    Gang of Four Guitarist and Cofounder Andy Gill Dies at 64

    Andy Gill, guitarist and cofounder of the influential British postpunk band Gang of Four, died today after a brief respiratory illness, according to a statement from the band. He was 64. “Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was going to bow out; with a Stratoscaster around his neck, screaming with feedback [...]

  • Hard Rock Stadium is shown, in

    Harry Styles Pre-Super Bowl Concert Evacuated Due to 'Severe Weather'

    The ever unpredictable South Florida weather dampened the spirits of several thousand Harry Styles fans on Friday night (Jan. 31) when his pre-Super Bowl concert at Miami’s Meridian at Island Gardens was evacuated due to “severe” conditions. The Pepsi Zero-sponsored show was held just off the coast of downtown Miami. About an hour after Lizzo [...]

  • Spike Lee

    Spike Lee Directing Movie Version of 'David Byrne's American Utopia'

    Spike Lee has signed on to direct a movie based on the Broadway show “David Byrne’s American Utopia” with Participant acting as lead financier and executive producer. River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Group will also co-finance. The film will be produced by RadicalMedia, as well as Byrne’s Todomundo and Lee’s Forty Acres and a Mule [...]

  • My Chemical Romance

    My Chemical Romance North American Tour Sells Out in Less Than Six Hours

    After an almost seven-year hiatus, the return of My Chemical Romance arrives on a high note as the band has already sold out its North American tour with 228,600 tickets purchased in less than six hours. The “Make Room” performers thanked their loyal supporters saying, “you’ve worn out all your dance shoes, this time.” The [...]

  • Bernie Taupin and Elton John by

    Bernie Taupin Talks 53 Years with Elton John, 'Rocketman' Song: 'You Do Get Nostalgic'

    There’s no “we” in “I’m Still Standing,” but maybe there should be: The Elton John/Bernie Taupin songwriting collaboration is still on its feet after 53 years, which, in fickle, friendship-dismantling pop years, is about a millennium. They’re nominated together for a best original song Oscar for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” and, since they’re the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad