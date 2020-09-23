Def Jam Boosts Publicity Team With Three Key Moves

Def Jam Recordings has made three moves to “strengthen and refresh” its publicity team: Lauren Ceradini has been appointed senior vice president, media and artist relations; Renata Muniz has been promoted to vice president; and Joanne Hunter has been appointed senior director (pictured above L-R, respectively), it was announced today by Gabe Tesoriero, EVP of media and artist relations for the Universal Music Group division.

Ceradini began her career in 2005 with Rogers & Cowan and then was named head of publicity at Epic Records, where she worked closely with Sade, the Michael Jackson estate and Fifth Harmony, among many others. She also served as VP of Publicity for Capitol Records, and most recently worked at DC-based strategic advisory firm Smith & Company. In her new role at Def Jam, Ceradini will oversee Def Jam’s publicity activities on the West Coast, and will devise strategy and execute campaigns for a portfolio of both major stars like Big Sean, YG, Logic and 2 Chainz, and developing artists like Neveah Jolie.

“Lauren is a dynamic, creative, absolute superstar executive and someone whose work I have always deeply admired,” said Tesoriero. “Lauren takes us to another level, period.”

“It’s an honor to take the next step in my career at an iconic label like Def Jam,” said Ceradini. “Gabe is truly a force in this business, and with so much exciting progress on the horizon for the label, and our roster of marquee stars and exciting emerging artists, I look forward to working with him, Jeff Harleston, Rich Isaacson and the entire team.”

Muniz began her first stint with Def Jam publicity in 2012 and has served as senior director since 2018. She began her career in music in 2010 with Republic Records, and has held positions at Epic Records as Senior Director, and 42 West Public Relations. In her time at Def Jam, she has worked closely with Grammy-winning singer Alessia Cara – overseeing PR throughout her career – as well as Jhene Aiko, Teyana Taylor and emerging artists Kaash Paige, Danileigh, and Saint Bodhi.

“Having worked alongside Renata for almost a decade, she has grown to be very much like family to me,” said Tesoriero. “Nothing in my professional career has made me prouder than to watch Renata’s growth into the kinetic, charming, wickedly funny, hyper-talented powerhouse of an executive she has become.”

“A little less than a decade ago, Gabe gave this Jersey girl my first real chance to work at this iconic label and has proven to be an invaluable confidant, mentor and supporter,” said Muniz. “I am proud to work with him and our amazing team.”

Hunter returns to Def Jam, where she began her professional career in music in 2012. In 2016, she began a four-year stint at Capitol Records publicity, first as manager and later as director, prior to her return to Def Jam earlier this year. Based in L.A., Joanne’s flourishing roster includes YG, Big Sean and rising South Central star Bino Rideaux.

“Joanne’s return basically completes me,” said Mr. Tesoriero. “She is the kind of human and teammate who is so good, who you root for so hard, when she had an opportunity to build a life in LA, and to work with my dear friend Ambrosia Healy at Capitol, I practically pushed her out the door. Now she’s back home with us, with a great opportunity to move forward in her career, and I know Ambrosia feels the same!”