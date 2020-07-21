Def Jam Names Egomeli Hormeku Senior VP and Creative Director

Egomeli Hormeku has been appointed Senior Vice President & Creative Director, Def Jam Recordings, company EVP and GM Rich Isaacson announced. According to the announcement, Hormeku will provide creative oversight in content creation, digital and social strategies, and brand identity and partnerships. Based in New York, he will report to Isaacson.

“A successful mover and shaker in the ultra-competitive New York City branding community for the past decade, Ego has built a portfolio and network that are second to none,” said Mr. Isaacson. “As Def Jam continues its fourth decade as the world’s number one destination for hip-hop culture, Ego will have a broad palette with which to work his magic.”

“There’s no better time than now to redefine what Def Jam means to music, cement what the label means to black culture, and ultimately swell the brand’s influence on a global scale,” Hormeku said. “It’s simple. I’m at Def Jam because I owe Def Jam. It raised me. Not only is it the soundtrack to years that have molded my life and love for music, but its impact is the foundation for my creativity throughout my career.

“It’s an exciting time at the label, and with new leadership from Jeff Harleston and Rich Isaacson, there’s a renewed sense of creativity, tenacity, strategy and responsibility,” he continued. “This is why Def Jam is so important. If there was a duty to uphold the integrity of black culture, the label is uniquely positioned to do so. You know what else is important? Breonna Taylor’s killers have still not been arrested.”

Hormeku comes to Def Jam after serving as CEO of Magic Creative Agency, the company he founded in 2015, which designed and executed the strategic planning of brands and celebrities. He was also digital strategist/lead social community manager for Nike, where he led digital strategy and social community management for Nike East (New York, Boston, DC, Atlanta, Miami) while spearheading individual category digital strategies. He later spent a year as senior producer of content development at Columbia Records.

Prior to these ventures, he founded The Hormeku Group, which functioned as an umbrella for the Nothing Nice New York clothing line, the original Steel Rosé wine brand, the luxury Vida chocolate cigar line.