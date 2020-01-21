Deborah Dugan’s Attorneys File Discrimination Lawsuit Against Recording Academy

Attorneys for Deborah Dugan, the recently ousted head of the Recording Academy, have filed a lawsuit against the organization for discrimination.

Dugan was placed on administrative leave late Thursday — ten days before her first Grammy Awards — after the Academy accused her of misconduct against an unnamed employee. Her attorney, Bryan Freedman, disputed the claims.

“The complaint that we filed today against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the Grammys) highlights tactics reminiscent of those deployed by individuals defending Harvey Weinstein. As we allege, the attempt by the Recording Academy to impugn the character of Deborah Dugan is a transparent effort to shift the focus away from its own unlawful activity. This blatant form of retaliation in corporate America is all too common, even post #MeToo, and we will utilize all lawful means necessary to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

A source close to the situation says, “As alleged, from the very beginning of her employment as the Recording Academy’s first female CEO and President, Ms. Dugan complained about and attempted to remedy the lack of diversity, sexual harassment and other improprieties at the Academy (which were gender based), including egregious conflicts of interest, improper self-dealing by Board members, voting irregularities with respect to nominations for Grammy Awards and other misconduct. In response to her complaints, as alleged, the Academy unlawfully retaliated against Ms. Dugan by placing her on administrative leave (only after she indicated her intent to commence legal action and refused to settle her claims on terms dictated by the Academy), threatening Ms. Dugan with termination and publishing false and defamatory statements about Ms. Dugan to the media. Moreover, as of just yesterday, as alleged, the Academy’s interim CEO and President, Harvey Mason Jr., penned and published a false, retaliatory and defamatory letter designed to “get out in front” of this Charge and further destroy Ms. Dugan’s reputation.”

On Monday, Mason Jr. issued a statement to the Academy’s membership about Dugan’s alleged misconduct and warned about “leaks and misinformation.”

The letter claims that Dugan’s attorney Bryan Freedman sought “millions of dollars” for his client to step down from her post and withdraw the allegations she made in a memo sources say she sent to the Recording Academy’s head of HR last month. Sources say the memo includes allegations about “voting irregularities, financial mismanagement, ‘exorbitant and unnecessary’ legal bills, and conflicts of interest involving members of the academy’s board, executive committee and outside lawyers.” According to the Academy’s tax records, it paid $15 million to two outside law firms over the course of four years.

Late Monday, Billboard reported that an unidentified rep for the Recording Academy claimed that Dugan had demanded $22 million; two sources close to the situation tell Variety that report is “outrageous” and “completely untrue.” Reached by Variety for a response, a rep for the Academy said “The Recording Academy stands by the statement.”

The lawsuit comes after a weekend that has seen Dugan’s attorney claiming she is under 24-hour security, and an article highly critical of Dugan posted late Sunday night on the Showbiz 411 site, claiming that Claudine Little, the woman who sources say lodged the complaint of misconduct against Dugan, has retained Harvey Weinstein/ Charlie Walk attorney Patty Glaser and is planning a lawsuit against her.

More to come…