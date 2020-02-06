×

Dead & Company Reveal Summer 2020 Tour Dates

Variety Staff

John Mayer, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, Bob Weir From left, John Mayer, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart and Bob Weir talk with one another between interviews at a music studio, in San Rafael, Calif. Members of the Grateful Dead and John Mayer are giving away 10,000 free tickets to a concert next month. The veteran band and Mayer, who joined forces for the supergroup Dead & Company this summer, announced Monday that 5,000 fans will have a chance to win two tickets each to their Nov. 7 show in New York CityMusic Dead & Company, San Rafael, USA
CREDIT: Eric Risberg/AP/Shutterstock

Dead & Company — original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — today announced dates for their month-long Summer Tour 2020. The trek will kick off July 10 and 11 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado and conclude on August 7 and 8 at Boston’s historic Fenway Park.

The 17-date summer tour also includes two shows at Wrigley Field in Chicago, a night at Atlanta’s Truist Park and one at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. The dates are the only These 17 shows are the only headline tour dates Dead & Company will play in 2020!  A full listing of these 2020 tour dates can be found below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 11 at Noon local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 11 at Noon local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. local time.

For the tour, the group will continue their work with longtime sustainability partner Reverb, which aims to reduce touring artists’ carbon footprint. This summer the band has committed to a comprehensive carbon offset program via Reverb’s unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, covering all projected emissions from this year’s tour – including fan travel to and from shows. These Dead & Company tour offsets will immediately fund important projects around the world that directly fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

 

Dead & Co Summer Tour 2020:

Fri-Jul-10 Boulder, CO Folsom Field
Sat-Jul-11 Boulder, CO Folsom Field
Mon-Jul-13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis
Wed-Jul-15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Fri-Jul-17 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
Sat-Jul-18 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater
Mon-Jul-20 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Wed-Jul-22 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Fri-Jul-24 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sat-Jul-25 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Mon-Jul-27 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Wed-Jul-29 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sat-Aug-01 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Mon-Aug-03 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed-Aug-05 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Fri-Aug-07 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Sat-Aug-08 Boston, MA Fenway Park

 

 

    Dead & Company Reveal Summer 2020 Tour Dates

    Dead & Company — original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — today announced dates for their month-long Summer Tour 2020. The trek will kick off July 10 and 11 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado and conclude on August 7 and 8 at Boston's historic Fenway Park.

