Afrobeat Star Davido Enlists Summer Walker and London On Da Track for Dolce & Gabbana Visual (Watch)

Afrobeats superstar Davido is putting some muscle into the fight against Covid-19, enlisting R&B standout Summer Walker and producer London On Da Track for a visual to the track “Dolce & Gabbana.” Co-produced with Nigerian producer Kiddominant, it comes from Davido’s sophomore album “A Good Time.” In it, all three are decked in head-to-toe D&G.

The Nigerian artist pledged to support the Dolce & Gabbana and Humanitas Together for Coronavirus Research fund with the music video, which was filmed in Los Angeles during his last North American tour and directed by longtime visual collaborator DAPS.

Davido hails from the accomplished Adeleke family which has already donated $1.3 million to help fight Covid-19 in Nigeria, in addition to some $617,000 worth of rice across their native Osun state. Davido’s own fiancee overcame a positive coronavirus diagnosis. The artist has been isolated in Lagos.

Signed to Sony Music (RCA in the U.S.), Davido has performed several high-profile dates and festivals, including a sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena in 2019 — the first solo African artist to mark the accomplishment. He has previously collaborated with Gunna and Chris Brown, among others, bringing to hip-hop the authentic sound of Afrobeat.

Speaking of the album’s title, Davido said: “This is a good time right now for everybody, for the culture, I had a good time making the album, it was just fun, there’s no sad music there. You’ll have a good time listening to it.”