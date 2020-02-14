‘Good Wife’ Composer David Buckley to Score ‘Unhinged’ Starring Russell Crowe

David Buckley will score the movie “Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe. Directed by Derrick Borte and written by Carl Ellsworth, the Solstice Studios psychological thriller rooted in a story of road rage is the company’s first theatrical release and is slated to open on Sept. 4. It is currently in post-production.

Among Buckley’s credits is the upcoming Ric Roman Waugh-directed “Greenland” starring Gerard Butler and an update of “Papillon” starring Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek. In the past, his film work has included “The Town” starring Ben Affleck. He has also provided additional music for such films as “Wonder Woman,” the “Fifty Shades” franchise, “Big Eyes,” “American Hustle” and “Joy.”

For television, Buckley composed the music for CBS’ “The Good Wife” and is currently working on “The Good Fight,” for which he received an Emmy nomination for outstanding title music. His additional TV work includes “Mercy Street” for PBS, “BrainDead” for CBS and “The Gifted” for Marvel/FOX, “Evil” for CBS and “The Stranger” for Netflix. Buckley is also on board to score the Amazon series “Wheel of Time.”

The Los Angeles-based Solstice Studios was founded in Oct. 2018 with $400 million in capitalization. The studio plans to produce three to five movies per year in the $20 million – $80 million budget range as well as co-finance or acquire another film or two annually for U.S. distribution.