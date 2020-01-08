×

David Bowie Estate Drops Rare Version of ‘The Man Who Sold the World’ (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Chahanian, Sarin

In observance of what would have been David Bowie’s 73rd birthday, the late singer’s estate today released a rare version of “The Man Who Sold the World,” taken from a forthcoming EP called “ChangesNowBowie.” The nine-track EP, due on vinyl and CD for Record Store Day, features songs recorded for radio and broadcast by the BBC on Bowie’s 50th birthday on January 8, 1997.

Somewhat confusingly, this will be preceded by a different six-track EP called “Is It Any Wonder?” containing unreleased and rare tracks to be released over six weeks. The first of these is today’s release of “The Man Who Sold the World,” which appears on both EPs. Five more songs from “Is It Any Wonder?” will be released on a weekly basis from January 17.

The “ChangesNowBowie” broadcast featured an interview with Bowie by Mary Ann Hobbs interspersed with specially recorded birthday messages and questions from the likes of Scott Walker, Damon Albarn, Bono, Robert Smith, and many more.

This mostly acoustic session was a stripped back affair and was produced by Bowie himself, Reeves Gabrels, and Mark Plati.

“ChangesNowBowie” was recorded and mixed at Looking Glass Studios in New York in November 1996 during rehearsals for Bowie’s 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden. Gail Ann Dorsey (bass, vocals), Gabrels (guitars) and Plati (keyboards and programming) accompanied Bowie on the recording.

“ChangesNowBowie” will be released in limited quantities on LP and CD for Record Store Day on April 18, 2020. The cover art for the album will feature a black and white portrait of Bowie by photographer Albert Watson, taken in New York in 1996. More details will be announced shortly.

More Music

  • Sony/ATV Names Cathy Merenda Senior VP of

    Sony/ATV Names Cathy Merenda Senior VP of Broadcast and Media Rights

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing today announced the appointment of Cathy Merenda as Senior Vice President, Broadcast and Media Rights. According to the announcement, in this newly-created role, she will lead the acquisition and retention of valued administration partnerships with film, television, broadcast and digital media companies in the U.S.  She will report to Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO [...]

  • David Bowie Estate Drops Rare Version

    David Bowie Estate Drops Rare Version of ‘The Man Who Sold the World’ (Listen)

    In observance of what would have been David Bowie’s 73rd birthday, the late singer’s estate today released a rare version of “The Man Who Sold the World,” taken from a forthcoming EP called “ChangesNowBowie.” The nine-track EP, due on vinyl and CD for Record Store Day, features songs recorded for radio and broadcast by the [...]

  • Ariana GrandeBillboard's 13th Annual Women in

    Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Among 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees

    Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, and more have been named as the nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Eilish and Lil Nas X earned nods for Song of the Year for their songs “bad guy” and “Old Town Road,” respectively. Other nominees in the category include Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Jonas [...]

  • Republic Records Promotes Tyler Arnold to Executive VP

    Republic Records Promotes Tyler Arnold to Executive VP of A&R

    Republic Records has promoted Tyler Arnold to executive vice president of A&R, label EVP Rob Stevenson announced today. He will continue to be based at the label’s New York City headquarters. According to the announcement, Arnold will continue to spearhead A&R for artists across genres, securing new talent and working with existing the roster. Since joining the company in [...]

  • Billie Eilish Variety Cover Story

    Billie Eilish to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

    In a move that should surprise no one, Billie Eilish has been announced as a performer at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the singer announced in the dead of night on Twitter. She is nominated for six awards atround her debut full-length album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” including Best New Artist; [...]

  • Hildur Gudnadottir, winner of the award

    Women Win Big at Inaugural Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

    Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir continued her winning streak, claiming top honors for both her “Joker” and “Chernobyl” scores at Tuesday night’s inaugural awards of the Society of Composers & Lyricists at Los Angeles’ Skirball Cultural Center. Her music for “Joker” was named outstanding original score for a studio film and her score for HBO’s “Chernobyl” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad