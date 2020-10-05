Epic Records Head of Marketing David Bell Upped to EVP

David Bell has been promoted to executive vice president in addition to his current role as head of marketing at Epic Records. He previously served as svp and head of marketing. Bell returned to Epic, a subsidiary of Sony Music, in 2017 following a previous term as vp and head of digital marketing and strategy from 2011 to 2014. Bell remains based in New York and will report to Rick Sackheim, evp and general manager.

Epic is home to such acts as Travis Scott, Future, Camila Cabello, DJ Khaled, French Montana and Meghan Trainor, among others. Bell will oversee the day-to-day marketing and product management initiatives for the roster as well as the digital marketing and tour marketing teams.

Sylvia Rhone, the label’s chairwoman and CEO made the announcement; the two had previously worked together at Elektra Records when Rhone was chairman and Bell was an assistant in the marketing department.

Said Rhone: “Dave and I first met and began working together more than two decades ago, so I have had ample opportunity to observe the track record of his success at other record labels, as well as his return to Epic these past three years. I have a tremendous respect for his unique creative vision and marketing insight that he brings to every project. Epic is fortunate to benefit from his experience and expertise, as we navigate the changing landscape of the future.”

“I can’t thank Sylvia Rhone enough for her belief in me over the years,” said Bell. “Having started my career as an assistant in the marketing department of Elektra Records when she was chairman, to reconnecting with her at Epic Records and now leading the marketing team is a dream come true. Learning from her has helped position me for this next step in my career. I also want to thank Rick Sackheim for his support in my growth and I couldn’t be more excited to continue my path alongside him. I look forward to working with the marketing team and the entire Epic Records staff to keep pushing the boundaries of creative marketing and artist development for our world class roster.”

Added Sackheim: “I was fortunate to work closely with Dave throughout the years, where I witnessed the dedication that he brings to every new project. He has earned the friendship and respect of artists and managers across the board, as well as the marketing professionals that he has both learned from and mentored.”

Bell has held previous positions at Universal Music Group, Def Jam Recordings and Jive Records.