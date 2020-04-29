Dashboard Confessional Cover Post Malone, ‘Reimagine’ ‘Screaming Infidelities’ (Listen)

Dashboard Confessional today released their installment in the Spotify Singles series: a “reimagining” of their breakthrough hit “Screaming Infidelities” and a cover of Post Malone’s “Circles,” both recorded earlier this year at New York’s Electric Lady Studios.

“Infidelities” was first released on the band’s 2000 album “The Swiss Army Romance” and is here reworked into a an atmospheric, electronic drums and piano-accented ballad. It’s backed with a rendition of “Circles,” from Post Malone’s 2019 album “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

Listen to the songs here.

Dashboard frontman Chris Carrabba said, “We stopped by the iconic Electric Lady studios during the NYC dates of the DC20 tour. The amazing energy in the room led us to creating an exciting, new and very different version of ‘Screaming Infidelities’ and a cover of Post Malone’s ‘Circles.’ I hope you love them as much as we loved making them.”

Carrabba is also hosting a career-spanning charity livestream set, ‘As Social As I Get Now’ (pay-what-you-want tickets start at $5). All profits are benefiting the Music Health Alliance, which is partnered with the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project. Spotify will match donations to its partner organizations dollar-for-dollar up to a total Spotify contribution of $10 million.

Dashboard Confessional released the career-spanning “The Best Ones of the Best Ones” in January as a celebration of 20 years as a band. The collection features selections from the band’s seven studio albums, “So Impossible” and “The Drowning” EPs and their MTV Unplugged performance.

Since the coronavirus pandemic reached North America several weeks ago, Spotify has made several moves to support artists and the creative community, ranging from substantial contributions to MusiCares, the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization to a $10 million matching fund through the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, which recently added eight new partners.

The latest of these was unveiled in a blog post Wednesday morning: The Artist Fundraising Pick, a new option in its Spotify for Artists platform that is an effort to help artists raise money for themselves and their musicians and crews — or other artists, as well as certain charities. Similar to the way artists can select a song to highlight on their profile as an Artist’s Pick, they can now highlight a fundraising destination (in addition to their Artist’s Pick).