Darren Baber Joins Warner Records as SVP, Media & Strategic Development

Darren Baber

Darren Baber has joined Warner Records as senior vice president of media and strategic development. He arrives from Epic Records where he worked with such acts as Fifth Harmony, Meghan Trainor and Camila Cabello. Based in Los Angeles, Baber reports to executive vice president of media and strategic development Laura Swanson.

Said Swanson: “Darren is one of the most creative and talented media and communications experts, and I’m very happy to welcome him to our team. He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm to his post and is widely admired for his unique and ingenious artist campaigns.”

“For most of my life and professional career, I’ve been a fan of Warner Records, its rich history, and iconic roster of artists,” added Baber. “I’m thrilled to become part of the label’s exciting new chapter under the unparalleled leadership of [co-chairman and chief operating officer] Tom Corson, [CEO and co-chairman] Aaron Bay-Schuck and Laura Swanson.”

Prior to Epic, Baber was at Capitol Music Group where his roster included David Guetta, Kylie Minogue, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Swedish House Mafia, Katy Perry, Daft Punk and others. Baber began his career in 2000 in the promotion department at Virgin Records before moving over to BWR Public Relations in 2003 where he worked with industry veteran Dvora Englefield.

