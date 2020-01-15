×

Daniel Johnston’s Final Chicago Concert With Jeff Tweedy to Get Vinyl-Only Release

Variety Staff

Daniel Johnston Dead
CREDIT: Chris Uncle/Shutterstock

On January 31, dBpm Records will release “Chicago 2017,” an album comprised of songs from Daniel Johnston’s final Chicago performance at The Vic Theatre in October of 2017, as well as a session recorded at Wilco’s Loft studio. For the performances, the late singer was backed by Tweedy (featuring Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and his son Spencer).

Hear a preview from the album, Johnston’s song “Worried Shoes,” performed live at The Vic, below. Johnston, a singer-songwriter who was revered by artists like Kurt Cobain, Tom Waits, the Flaming Lips, Sonic Youth and Yo La Tengo but was troubled by mental-health issues throughout his life, died of a heart attack last year.

The album will be limited to 2,000 black, blue, and white splatter vinyl-only copies, available through the Wilco Store and indie retailers.  Proceeds from this release will benefit the Hi, How Are You Project (HHAY), the non-profit started with the support of Johnston and his family to “inspire new conversations around mental health issues by funding and creating thoughtful media content, projects and events.”

In a statement, Jeff Tweedy said, “There is and was only one Daniel and to be able to work with him and help present his music was a huge honor for me and the band, one for which we are all very thankful.”

Ahead of the release of the album’s release, HHAY will host its annual benefit concert for its third consecutive year on January 22nd at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas, with Cage the Elephant, White Denim, Tunde Adebimpe, plus more special guests.

Tracklist:

Side One

1.The Story Of An Artist

  1. Like A Monkey In A Zooe
  2. Casper The Friendly Ghost
  3. Hey Joe
  4. Worried Shows
  5. Cold Hard World
  6. Crazy Love

Side Two

1.Girl Of My Dreams

  1. Walking The Cow
  2. Funeral Home
  3. I’m So Tired
  4. Speeding Motorcycle
  5. True Love Will Find You In The End / Spirit World Rising / Funeral Home

 

