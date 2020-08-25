Dan Parise, Emmy and Grammy-Nominated Television and Event Producer, Dies

Dan Parise, an Emmy- and Grammy-nominated television television and live-event producer and founder of Diversified Production Services, died Monday after suffering cardiac arrest, according to a rep from Roc Nation, for whom Parise produced many events.

A 30-year veteran producer, Parise was nominated for a “Best Music Film” Grammy Award and an “Outstanding Special Class” Emmy Awards for his work as producer of the “Beyonce & Jay-Z: On the Run” concert film, and also received an Emmy nom for his work on the “12-12-12: A Concert for [Hurricane] Sandy Relief.” He produced or worked extensively on events including the Global Citizen Festival, the Made in America Festival, Super Bowl Halftime performances, and the iHeart Radio Festival.

During his years with Live Nation as Director of Production, Parise created the Special Events division, which produced events including the two-day Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary concerts, “A Concert for Hurricane Katrina Relief” and 2001’s Concert for New York City. The special events division evolved into his own company, Diversified Production Services.

Over the years, he also worked on events including “Live Earth,” the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Tidal X, Garth Brooks at Yankee Stadium, the NBA All-Star Halftime Show, NFL/VH1 Concert Series and tours with artists such as Guns N Roses, Luke Bryan, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas, among others.

“His mark on the entertainment and broadcast world will be felt for generations to come,” Roc Nation said in a statement.