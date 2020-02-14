Dakota Johnson Marks Directorial Debut with Coldplay’s ‘Cry Cry Cry’ Video

“Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Fifty Shades Freed” star Dakota Johnson has made her directorial debut with Coldplay’s music video for a doo-wop rendition of “Cry Cry Cry” off their latest album Everyday Life.

The video, for which Johnson collaborated with director Cory Bailey, was filmed in London’s Rivoli Ballroom and premieres today.

Johnson and Coldplay front-man Chris Martin have been dating since 2017, though the relationship has remained largely private.

Johnson most recently had a cameo in Sundance contender and music mockumentary “The Nowhere Inn,” in which she played herself and also starred in 2019’s “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”

The star went viral late last year, grabbing headlines for calling out Ellen DeGeneres’s bluff for not attending her birthday party in a painfully awkward interview on the talk show.

“Cry Cry Cry” was choreographed by Celia Rowlson-Hall, known for her inventive and modern choreography work on HBO’s “Girls” and for music videos such as MGMT’s 2008 breakout song “Electric Feel” and Alicia Keys’ “In Common.” It was produced by Teatime Pictures and Lez Creative Production.

The video was shot in one of London’s last remaining and intact 1950s-style ballrooms, the Rivoli Ballroom.

For Coldplay’s first foray into a vintage feel, the barrel-vaulted, gold-and-red auditorium seems apt for the aesthetic goals of the song. Opening in July 1913 as a public dancehall, the venue is often used as a music venue and TV and filming location, including for features like Tom Hardy’s 2015 “Legend,” and music videos for Florence and the Machine, White Stripes and Kings of Leon.