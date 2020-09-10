Daddy Yankee, Universal Music Group Partner for Music and Screen Projects

Universal Music Group (UMG) and Daddy Yankee have teamed for a strategic global partnership that encompasses music, film and television projects, the company announced today (Sept. 10). The Reggaeton star will release new music through UMG-owned digital distributor Ingrooves Music Group and will develop visual media projects via Polygram Entertainment.

The Puerto Rican rapper, songwriter, producer has built a successful career over the last decade scoring hits in the Latin genre and across formats like dance and urban. Best known for his collaboration with Luis Fonsi on “Despacito,” which broke streaming records in audio and video, Daddy Yankee has himself sold over 17 million albums. Among his hit singles are 2018’s “Dura,” 2019’s “Con Calma” as well “Gasolina,” “Rompe,” “Limbo” and “Que Tire Pa’Lante.”

Said Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of UMG: “Daddy Yankee is both an iconic artist and entrepreneur whose extraordinary creativity influences culture on a global scale. We’re thrilled to welcome Daddy Yankee to the UMG family and we’re looking forward to working together to maximize the worldwide impact of his amazing talent.”

“I’ve worked hard to build a career that transcends cultures, borders and languages, and I created new business models that helped bring our music to the world,” added Daddy Yankee. “By making one of the biggest commitments to an artist in the history of Latin music, Universal Music and Sir Lucian are partners who value my legacy, my music and my contributions. This new single is just the beginning of the new projects we have planned and I’m excited to get started.”

Next up: a new single featuring Anuel AA and Kendo Kaponi called ‘Don Don,’ which will be released globally across all major streaming and digital services on Sept. 11.