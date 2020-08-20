DaBaby Joins Stacked Lineup of Performers at MTV VMAs

DaBaby is the latest artist slated to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Though he was nominated for Song of the Summer last year with “Suge,” this will mark the rapper’s first time performing at the awards show, with his star having risen considerably with “Rockstar,” one of the blockbuster songs of this year.

Black Eyed Peas will also be taking the stage for what, surprisingly, is their first-ever VMAs performance, too, though they have 10 nominations and two wins under their belt from previous years. They will be performing “Vida Loca” from their new album, “Translation,” which was released June 19. This year, they are nominated for two awards: best collaboration for “RITMO,” which features Bad Boys For Life and J Balvin, and best Latin video for “Mamacita.”

“Looking back, I can’t believe Black Eyed Peas have never played the MTV Video Music Awards,” founding member Will.i.am. said in a press release. “Fifteen years after we played the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show at Radio City in New York, to be on … the MTV VMA big stage is a blessing.”

This year, DaBaby holds three nominations: artist of the year, best hip-hop video for “BOP” and best choreography for “BOP.” Though it hasn’t been revealed which songs he will choose to showcase during his performance, “Rockstar” has remained a chart-topper throughout the summer, spending a total of seven weeks in the No. 1 spot on Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart, where it currently still presides.

DaBaby and Black Eyed Peas join a slew of already announced big names, including the pairing of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS, Doja Cat, CNCO and Maluma. Hosted by Keke Palmer, the awards show will be broadcast from various audience-less stages across New York City and aired live on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.