×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DaBaby Arrested on Robbery, Battery Charges

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
DaBabyWGCI Big Jam concert, United Center, Chicago, USA - 20 Dec 2019
CREDIT: RMV/Shutterstock

Rapper DaBaby was arrested in Miami on Tuesday in connection with an alleged robbery, but is being held on battery charges related to an earlier incident in Texas, according to multiple news reports. Authorities told NBC News that the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, will remain in custody “until further notice.”

The rapper, who is nominated for two 2020 Grammy Awards (for best rap performance and best rap song), also was handcuffed and cited for marijuana possession in North Carolina on Christmas Eve.

According to an arrest report cited by Rolling Stone, DaBaby (real name: Jonathan Kirk) was arrested Tuesday after a confrontation with promoters for the Cafe Iguana Pines venues, where he was apparently scheduled to perform. According to the report, promoters had guaranteed Kirk $30,000 for the rapper’s appearance but allegedly only gave him $20,000.

After Kirk realized the count was $10,000 short, he “began demanding the rest of the money and a verbal altercation ensued,” the report said. The altercation soon escalated into a physical fight, the report continued, and Kirk allegedly punched one of the promoters before he and “several other males” allegedly assaulted the second promoter. At various points during the altercation, Kirk and his associates took an iPhone, a credit card and about $80 from one of the promoters; adding insult to alleged injury, in the report one promoter also said that “during the altercation one of the offenders doused him with apple juice.”

Kirk, who denied being involved in the incident, was taken into custody after being identified by the promoters.

Contacted by Variety, a rep for the artist did not immediately have a comment on the arrest.

More Music

  • Liza Weil as Carole Keen in

    Wrecking Crew Bassist Carol Kaye Slams 'Mrs. Maisel' Homage: 'I Am Not a Cartoon'

    Some viewers might have assumed that Carol Kaye, the legendary studio bassist who was part of the so-called Wrecking Crew in the 1960s, would be flattered by having a character loosely modeled on her, “Carole Keen,” introduced in the latest season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Noting that the real-life Kaye is now 84, Esquire [...]

  • DaBabyWGCI Big Jam concert, United Center,

    DaBaby Arrested on Robbery, Battery Charges

    Rapper DaBaby was arrested in Miami on Tuesday in connection with an alleged robbery, but is being held on battery charges related to an earlier incident in Texas, according to multiple news reports. Authorities told NBC News that the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, will remain in custody “until further notice.” The rapper, [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 31st

    Jennifer Lopez Invited Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Her Concert

    Celebrities really are just like us. Turns out that — like the rest of the Internet — Jennifer Lopez is a huge fan of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The “Hustlers” star opened up about her appreciation for the judge and how she invited the 86-year-old to the Washington stop of her It’s My [...]

  • Coachella 2020 Lineup: Frank Ocean, Travis

    Coachella Reveals 2020 Lineup: Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean Headline

    After about 90 minutes of one-at-a-time reveals via Twitter, the Coachella festival finally announced its 2020 lineup, with headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. Judging by the poster’s font size (the key indication of status), other prominent acts include Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, Lil Uzi Vert, Rex [...]

  • 1917 The Irishman Little Women Music

    From '1917' to 'Little Women,' Period Films Take Freewheeling Approaches to Music

    For movies that take place in ye grand olde 20th century, or earlier, directors often go for period-specificity for everything that appears on screen. When it comes to the music coming through the speakers, though, that can be another matter, as filmmakers tend to be fine with anachronisms in scoring and sometimes even songs. Here’s [...]

  • Judy Movie 2019

    Cord Strength: How Renee Zellweger Learned to Sing Like Judy Garland

    Gary Catona isn’t your garden-variety vocal coach. The man who helped Renée Zellweger channel Judy Garland’s singing style calls himself a “voice builder,” adopting tenor Enrico Caruso’s model of strengthening the muscles that surround the vocal cords. The Philadelphia native’s clients have included Whitney Houston, Andrea Bocelli, Brian Wilson, Steven Tyler, Lenny Kravitz, Liza Minnelli [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad