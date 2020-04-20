Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan and Michelle Visage Set To Appear in Stonewall Gives Back Benefit Concert

Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan, Todrick Hall, Rufus Wainwright, Kim Petras, Allie X and more artists are set to appear on “Stonewall Gives Back!” A Live-streaming Concert For The LGBTQ nightlife community.

The concert will be hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley. Guest and performers at the event will include Alan Cumming, Allie X, Betty Who, Carlie Hanson, Darren Hayes, Dave Mizzoni, Greyson Chance, Issac Dunbar, John Cameron Mitchell, Kim Petras, Leland, Lorna Luft, Matt Rogers, MUNA, Nina West, Our Lady J, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, Rufus Wainwright, Todrick Hall, VINCINT and Troye Sivan. Lauper will be giving a special performance.

“The Stonewall Inn in New York City has, for decades, served as a beacon of hope in the LGBTQ+ community,” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “World of Wonder similarly strives to build opportunities and access for the community, while standing beside them and The Stonewall Inn in the struggle for equality. In that same spirit, we are thrilled to partner for this one-night-only concert to offer help and support to the LGBTQ+ community during this difficult time.”

The event is being executive produced by Erich Bergen, who recently produced The Rosie O’Donnell Show fundraising event as well as the “Saturday Night Seder” streaming event which raised $2.9 Million. “I think this pandemic has made it even more clear just how vulnerable some of our communities actually are,” said Bergen. “We are coming together to respond to this crisis in a collaborative way, through music, which is the great unifier.”

Co-Producer and Golden Globe nominated songwriter and producer Brett McLaughlin adds, “So many careers are built and sustained by the support of the LGBT nightlife community. It’s our turn and duty to support them during this time of need. I’m so grateful that many of my friends jumped at the chance to give back when asked. This is going to be an incredibly special evening.”

“Stonewall Gives Back!” will live-stream Thursday, April 23rd at 8PM ET/7 CT on World of Wonder’s YouTube Channel. All proceeds from the benefit concert will go to a fund where industry professionals can apply for a grant.