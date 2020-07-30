‘Cousin Brucie’ to Exit Sirius XM’s ’60s on 6 Channel After 15 Years on the Air

In a surprising move, longtime Sirius XM on-air personality Cousin Brucie Morrow will depart the ’60s on 6 channel after his show this Saturday night, August 2.

The 84-year-old Morrow, whose real name is Bruce Meyerowitz, has been a fixture on the channel hosting nights weekly from Wednesday through Saturday since 2005. He joined Sirius XM shortly after CBS-FM switched from Oldies to an adult-hit format under the Jack FM banner. Morrow was signed to a multi-year deal hosting oldies programming and a weekly talk program for Sirius, as well as Cousin Brucie’s Saturday Night Dance Party-Live and Cruisin’ With Cousin Bruce on Wednesdays.

While Morrow will sign off from the satellite giant on Saturday night, he hinted that he is not retiring, directing listeners to his Facebook page for more details.

Born in Brooklyn, Morrow launched his career on the air on WZBM-AM in Bermuda, and later joined 1010 Wins in 1959, adopting his on-air moniker, “Cousin Brucie.” He made his mark as the night jock on WABC in 1961, hosting many shows at New Jersey’s Palisades Park and introducing The Beatles at their iconic Shea Stadium appearance. He took over for the departed Wolfman Jack on WNBC in New York in 1974. He went on to become a station owner, forming Sillerman Morrow Broadcasting with Robert FX Sillerman and acquiring multiple stations in Northeastern markets. He joined CBS FM in 1982, hosting multiple shows, including the nationally syndicated “Cruisin’ America.”

Morrow also segued into television and film, appearing as a magician who sawed Jennifer Grey’s character, Baby, in half in the movie “Dirty Dancing.” Additional onscreen credits include 1978’s “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and science fiction series “Babylon 5.”

Morrow’s departure comes six months after the exit of another high-profile on-air personality, Kid Kelly, who was also Sirius XM’s vice president of pop programming .