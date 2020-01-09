×

Def Jam Publicity Veteran Courtni Asbury Joins The Lede Company

Variety Staff

Courtni Asbury

Courtni Asbury, a 10-year veteran of Def Jam Recordings, where she most recently held the position of vice president of media and artist relations, has joined The Lede Company’s music department. She will be based in the public relation firm’s Los Angeles office.

The Lede Company was launched in June 2018 by Amanda Silverman, Meredith O’Sullivan Wasson and Sarah Levinson Rothman, with Dvora Englefield joining as partner in August to head up its music department. The firm features dedicated talent/music, strategic communications and brand divisions, and its clients include Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira, Mary J. Blige, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Halsey and Alanis Morissette, as well as actors Cara Delevigne, Charlize Theron,  Emma Stone, Gael Garcia Bernal, Grimes, Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Biel,  Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon and Will Smith, among others.

At Def Jam Recordings, Asbury worked with a roster that included Big Sean, 2 Chainz, YG, Vince Staples and Jhene Aiko.

“We are thrilled to have Courtni join us as we’ve long admired her work – she is an incredible addition to our team,” said Englefield.

Added Asbury: “The Lede Company is home to an incredible roster of talent across all genres. I am so excited and honored to join the team here. And a huge thank you to Dvora and Amanda for this new and amazing opportunity!”

