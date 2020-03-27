‘Live From Out There’ Livestream, Which Raised $100,000 for Coronavirus Relief, Continues This Weekend

Last week, 11E1even Group, in conjunction with Nugs.tv and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, raised $100,000 for coronavirus relief with announced their new digital content series, “Live From Out There.” The festival continues this weekend with the lineup in the schedule below.

“I’m seeing this just like any curated channel,” said Ben Baruch, owner of 11E1even Group. “This is a crazy time for every single person and company, big or small…we’re all feeling it, so let’s figure out how to come together from the confines of our own home, stay positive, watch great content and raise money for those in need while doing so. I want music, comedy, cooking shows, infomercials, masterclasses and more. Who knows what other talents your favorite musicians may have and I’m excited to show it. We have been working on this nonstop for last week and very excited about what we have coming.”

Proceeds from each subscription will benefit Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Fund, an organization using donor-directed funding to provide immediate assistance, lodging, clothing, food and more to the musicians and crew involved in the series as well as music industry workers and artists who have suffered a loss of income due to the recent outbreak and resulting restrictions placed on live events and gatherings. Head here to donate or get involved.

Fender has graciously donated a Vintera 50’s Telecaster (Fiesta Red) & Vintera 50’s Precision Bass (Dakota Red) to Live From Out There and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Two winning subscribers will be picked at random and receive a new instrument.