Concord Recorded Music Promotes Jill Weindorf to General Manager

Jill Weindorf has been promoted to general manager of Concord Recorded Music, chief executive Tom Whalley announced on July 22. Most recently serving as the senior vice president of promotion and marketing, her new position finds Weindorf supervising all label services operations across Concord’s label roster, both current releases and catalog. She’ll also continue to work closely with the radio promotion team and on cross-company marketing initiatives.

A 10-year veteran of Concord, which has offices in Nashville, Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin and Miami, her purview of the promotion department yielded great strides in the alternative, rock, Triple A and Americana formats. Prior to joining Concord, Weindorf held roles at EMI Recorded Music, Blue Note, Verve and Elektra Entertainment.

Said Whalley: “Jill has been an integral part of the Concord promotion team for over a decade. In this time, she has proven herself to be a leader, innovator and someone who genuinely cares about our artists. I look forward to her working closely with our labels in the execution of strategies that build our artists’ careers and the vision that our artists have for their music.”

“It’s an amazing time at Concord and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to work closely with Tom Whalley, who has been a tremendous inspiration to me,” added Weindorf. “The music that we represent is world class and we have built an independent and unparalleled approach to growing career artists. This new role is exciting in that I get to drive marketing and augment artist development on a wholistic level on behalf of our incredible suite of labels.”

Under the Concord Recorded Music umbrella are the labels Concord Records, Fantasy Records, Fearless Records, Loma Vista Recordings and Rounder Records, the latter of which just announced yesterday that it had signed the band Dawes.