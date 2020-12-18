Columbia Records Promotes Sarah Mary Cunningham and John Salcedo to Vice President

As 2020 lurches to a close, Columbia Records has given Sarah Mary Cunningham and John Salcedo some well-earned reasons to end it with a toast: They have both been given vice-president stripes, of publicity and digital marketing, respectively.

Since joining Columbia in July of 2014, Cunningham has worked closely with Rosalia, Leon Bridges, the soundtrack to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” as well as TikTok superstar rapper PPcocaine, among many others. She will continue to report to Columbia senior VP of publicity Kim Harris, along with input from label chairman & CEO Ron Perry and executive VP/general manager Jenifer Mallory. Prior to joining Columbia, Cunningham was with the Chambers Group.

Salcedo, who has been in the Sony headquarters since 2013 with stints at RCA and Legacy Records as well as Sony Music International, led digital campaigns for Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, John Legend and Polo G. He will continue to report to Columbia senior vice president of digital marketing and media Manos Xanthogeorgis, with input from senior vice president of content development Shahendra Ohneswere.