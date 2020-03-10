×

Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Likely Moving to October

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, 2017, Palm Springs
CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Multiple sources tell Variety that both weekends of the Coachella Festival as well as the Stagecoach Music Festival that follows have been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Goldenvoice is informing agents currently and deducing who is available on consecutive weekends in October — starting with Oct. 9.

Organizers have yet to release a statement, but insiders say the decision was inevitable as coronavirus panic continues to sweep the live entertainment sector.

Dominos are falling in the festival world, as the Coachella and Stagecoach postponements follow quickly on the heels of Friday afternoon’s announcement that South by Southwest is officially off for 2020. That was preceded by a Friday morning news conference officially confirming days of reports that Miami’s EDM-based Ultra Music Festival was being called off. Today, Miami’s Winter Music Conference was also called off.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which for several years has repeated the same lineup over two weekends instead of just one, was set to take place April 10-12 and again April 17-19. The scheduled nightly headliners were Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. Stagecoach, one of the nation’s biggest annual country music festivals, was to follow on the same grounds in Indio April 24-26, with Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett in the headline slots.

It’s worth noting that the Desert Trip festival, otherwise known as Oldchella, was a very successful music gathering that was held in the fall of 2016 from October 7 to 9 and 14 to 16. It featured the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who on the bill and grossed more than $160 million.

The Coachella Valley and the city of Indio have the accommodation capacity to absorb the tens of thousands who attend the festivals in the fall. And while the township and county have not forced a cancelation of Coachella or Stagecoach due to coronavirus, five cases reported in Riverside County push it closer to a fait accompli. By moving the festivals as opposed to canceling them, Goldenvoice — and parent company AEG — could shield itself from having to trigger cancelation insurance that may or may not cover communicable diseases.

Variety has reached out to Goldenvoice for comment.

More Music

  • Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival,

    Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Likely Moving to October

    Multiple sources tell Variety that both weekends of the Coachella Festival as well as the Stagecoach Music Festival that follows have been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Goldenvoice is informing agents currently and deducing who is available on consecutive weekends in October — starting with Oct. 9. Organizers have yet to release [...]

  • Pearl Jam North Carolina anti-LGBT law

    Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

    Pearl Jam has postponed their North American tour, which was scheduled to kick off March 18 in Toronto, due to the coronavirus. The band made the announcement on Monday. “We’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate,” singer Eddie Vedder wrote, acknowledging the recent outbreak at a Seattle [...]

  • ASCAP logo

    ASCAP Experience Conference Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    The 2020 ASCAP Experience conference — formerly known as the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo — has been cancelled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. “For the past 15 years, ASCAP’s annual conference has brought together music creators from all over the world to network, collaborate and learn,” a statement from the [...]

  • Ultra Miami Dance Music

    Following Ultra Festival, Coronavirus Cancels Miami's Winter Music Conference

    Miami’s annual dance music conference, WMC (Winter Music Conference), has decided to officially cancel their event, according to organizers. “Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, the 35th edition of Winter Music Conference, originally scheduled for March 16 – [...]

  • Tekashi 6ix9ineTekashi 6ix9ine out and about,

    Tekashi 6ix9ine Set for Release From Prison Three Months Early

    Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known professionally as Tekashi 6ix9ine, will complete his prison sentence on August 2. Lance Lazzaro, Hernandez’s attorney, confirmed the date. The 23-year-old rapper was arrested in Nov. 2018 for his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. In January the rapper made a plea deal — in which he admitted that he’d hired someone [...]

  • Lil Baby, Dominique Armani Jones. Lil

    Lil Baby Debuts Atop Albums Chart; Lady Gaga Has Top 5 Single With 'Stupid Love'

    All three spots at the top of the Rolling Stone albums chart belonged to new albums this week, with Lil Baby’s chart-topper followed by Bad Bunny and, in a surprising third-place finish, a James Taylor album of standards. The singles chart was once again led by Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” with Lil Baby and Gunna’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad