Coachella Slowly Reveals 2020 Lineup: Rage Against the Machine, FKA Twigs, Denzel Curry, More

The Coachella festival is apparently taking a slow-drip approach to announcing its lineup this year, with a series of tweets every few minutes, cleverly responding to years-old tweets about artists who are presumably appearing. As of 6:50 p.m. PT, Rage Against the Machine, FKA Twigs, Denzel Curry, Run the Jewels, Fatboy Slim, Caribou, Chicano Batman, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard had been announced.

The lineup is nearly always announced in the first week of January, and the festival tweeted for the first time in six months at around 5:30 p.m. PT, teasing the lineup with a cute response to a 2015 tweet requesting FKA Twigs appear at the following year’s festival, responding by saying “Sorry just seeing this.”

So far, the lineup — like last year’s, which featured headliners Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande and Tame Impala — reflects a mix of genres and ages characteristic of cofounder and Goldenvoice chief Paul Tollett, who continues to curate the festival nearly singlehandedly. There’s plenty of hip-hop as well as the first major rock act in the past few years in presumed headliner Rage Against the Machine, who also occupy a throwback category that, along with Fatboy Slim, could have been on the lineup of the first festival in 1999 (and indeed, both acts have played the festival in the past). While it’s low on female acts so far, hey, we’re only 90 minutes in!

For members of the media, the tactic, while cute, brought back nightmarish memories of the way that Bonnaroo announced its lineup in 2010 — one act at a time, over the course of nine hours.

The lineup has a lot of standards to meet. The event routinely sells out long before the lineup is announced, yet it still needs headlining artists who move crowds and tickets (which is often a very different proposition than streams or online popularity). It needs to be forward-looking but also reflect popularity, and it needs to satisfy the tastes of an unusually large age group: The alt-rock veterans, some of whom have been attending since the first Coachella in 1999 — a one-day event with headlining sets from Beck, Underworld, the Chemical Brothers and Spiritualized — along with millennials and Generation-Z, who were raised on hip-hop and largely associate rock music with their parents.