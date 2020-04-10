‘Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert’ Documentary Premieres Today on YouTube

The 2020 Coachella Festival was scheduled to kick off today — but since we can’t have that until October at the very soonest, the next best thing will have to be the feature-length documentary “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert,” presented by YouTube Originals in partnership with Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which premieres today, Friday, April 10 at 3pm ET/12pm PT on the Coachella YouTube Channel.

The documentary, featuring performances and artists interviews from the past two decades, will stream for free on YouTube the exact time the doors of this year’s festival were originally scheduled to open.

“Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert” opens up the vault for the very first time to present the performances and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped the music festival. The film gives a rare look at Coachella’s colorful beginning, presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews, and features key performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck, Radiohead and more.

“Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert” is produced and directed by Chris Perkel. Raymond Leon Roker and Paul Tollett serve as executive producers. The documentary is a Goldenvoice and Hamsterdam production, in association with AEG Studios.

“Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert” joins a slate of music-focused YouTube Originals including recent hits like “Coldplay: Everyday Life – Live in Jordan,” “The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash,” “How to Be: Mark Ronson,” “Taylor Swift – Lover’s Lounge (Live),” “MALUMA: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré,” “Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries,” “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated,” and “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” which premiered on YouTube on January 27.