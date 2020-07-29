Hit Producer Cirkut Signs With Mike Caren, Luke Mitzman for Management

Canadian music producer Henry Walter, known as Cirkut, has new management.

The Los Angeles-based hitmaker has tapped WMG heavyweight Mike Caren and Luke Mitzman of 100 Management to rep him going forward in all areas. This represents Mike Caren’s first formal foray into the management realm, and he couldn’t be more excited.

“Cirkut is one of the greatest producers, a true technical genius, and one of the most genuine people I’ve worked with,” Caren tells Variety.

“I don’t consider myself a manager but because of the uniqueness of this situation, I couldn’t say no,” the veteran A&R man, who is still the current CEO (and founder) of Artist Partner Group and a Creative Officer at Warner Music Group says, noting he is “excited to work with Luke Mitzman and Cirkut for the love of making music with great people” this year.

Cirkut is best known as a behind-the-scenes force in pop music circles, having co-written and co-produced Top 10 smashes such as “Part of Me”, “Roar” and “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry. Cirkut also has produced for names such as Rihanna, Pitbull, The Weeknd, Shakira, Jessie J, Kesha, Shakira, Nicki Minaj, and others. Most recently, Cirkut scored a major international smash via co-writing and producing Ava Max’s multi-platinum “Sweet But Psycho,” among the most consumed songs of 2019.

Adds Luke Mitzman, who has worked with Usher, Olivia Holt and others: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Cirkut, he is truly one greats and his talent and catalogue speak for themselves. To work with him and Mike Caren on this next chapter of his outstanding career is extremely exciting.”

Cirkut was formerly managed by Nick Jarjour at Maverick management and first made his name as part of Dr. Luke’s ensemble of engineers and producers before setting out on his own.