Ciara Postpones Texas Concert Out of Health Concerns Over Coronavirus

By

Ciara
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ciara has become the latest musician to cancel a concert over concerns for the spreading coronavirus.

Her March 19 concert at the brand new USO center in Ford Hood, Tex., has been postponed to later this year, she told Variety in a statement. The grand opening of the venue will also be rescheduled for this summer.

Ciara, who is pregnant, said that her doctors have advised her to limit her traveling and meeting in large group gatherings due to the coronavirus.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood, Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned; however, I look forward to being able to bring it to you at a later date in 2020,” she said in the statement. “I want to thank the USO and the entire community at Ft. Hood for extending your hospitality to myself and my team. I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe.

Many other artists have taken similar precautions to keeping themselves and others safe while the coronavirus is spreading around the world. BTS canceled their tour dates in South Korea and Green Day pulled several concerts in various Asian countries.

More Music

  • Demi Lovato

    All You Need Is Self-Love: The Wave of Wellness Songs Explained

    Demi Lovato premiered a new single today. Titled “I Love Me,” the song is a reckoning of sorts: a coming-to-terms acceptance of herself, warts and all. It features the chorus: “I wonder when I love me is enough? / Why am I always looking for a ride or die? / ‘Cause mine’s the only heart [...]

  • Justin Bieber 2020

    Justin Bieber Downsizes Stadium Tour Dates After Soft Ticket Sales

    While the music world’s attention was focused on South by Southwest’s cancellation due to concerns over coronavirus on Friday, eight dates on Justin Bieber’s 45-date stadium tour in support of his new album “Changes” were scaled down to arena appearances. There was no official announcement from Bieber’s social media accounts, although eight arenas posted notices [...]

  • A Crowd of People Walk Along

    SXSW 2020 Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

    SXSW has officially been canceled amid growing fears over the spread of coronavirus. As of Friday afternoon, there have been 17 confirmed cases in Texas, where the annual entertainment, music and technology festival takes place. At a press conference at Austin’s City Hall on Friday, a number of city officials updated the media on the [...]

  • Megan Thee Stallion Suga album cover

    Megan Thee Stallion's 'Suga': Album Review

    A week’s worth of grousing between hit Houston rapper-singer Megan Thee Stallion and her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, over her right to release new music (and a Texas judge granting her a restraining order to do so) is a suitably dramatic setting for “Suga” to drop. Add to that a Thursday post on her Hot [...]

  • Broadway Reacts to Coronavirus Outbreak

    Broadway Reacts to Coronavirus Outbreak

    Keep calm and Bob Dylan on. Coronavirus fears may be on everybody’s minds right now, but the show went on Thursday night for “Girl From the North Country.” Hugs, handshakes and some elbow bumps were shared at the star-studded opening of the show, a jukebox musical inspired by Dylan’s song catalog, at the Belasco Theatre. [...]

  • McCoy Tyner

    McCoy Tyner, Jazz Piano Legend, Dies at 81

    McCoy Tyner, the legendary jazz pianist who played with John Coltrane and went on to a long solo career, has died at 81. His Facebook page announced his death. A Philadelphia native, Tyner began studying piano at age 13. He was only 21 years old when he was recruited by Coltrane, after a short stint [...]

  • Guests React to the Performance of

    Ultra Festival Makes Cancellation Official — Is Coachella Next?

    After days of news reports that the Ultra Music Festival in Miami was off due to coronavirus concerns, the festival itself finally made the cancellation official Friday morning. Only, it wasn’t being referred to as a “cancellation”: in their words, the 2020 festival is being “postponed,” by exactly a year, to the weekend the 2021 [...]

