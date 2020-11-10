Christina Aguilera Joins Roc Nation Management

After news surfaced last week that Christina Aguilera had parted ways with Irving Azoff, her manager of 20 years, the singer has officially joined forces with Roc Nation management — at least according to the presence of her photo and bio on the company’s website.

Reps for Roc and the singer did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment, although sources say the move actually happened several weeks ago.

Aguilera joins a powerhouse, Jay-Z-helmed agency that reps a wide range of artists, including Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled and many more. News of her departure from the Azoff stable surfaced last week in a Pollstar profile on the veteran manager, and PopCrush spotted her on the Roc Nation website.

Aguilera’s most recent album, “Liberation,” was released in 2018, and was followed by a North American tour that Fall and a longer European jaunt in the summer and autumn of the following year; she also played a 25-date residency at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas that ended in March.

Last October she released the song "Haunted Heart" from the soundtrack of the computer-animated "Addams Family."

Earlier this year, she released a remake of “Reflection,” her first single, recorded for the 1998 film “Mulan.” It was joined on the “Mulan” soundtrack, released in March, by a newly written song, “Loyal Brave True.”

News of the two fresh recordings was confirmed in an announcement in March, although Aguilera had already let the “Reflection” cat out of the bag to attendees of at least one of her Las Vegas residency shows last week as she introduced her live rendition of the 22-year-old tune.