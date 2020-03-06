×

Christina Aguilera Releases New ‘Mulan’ Song, Has ‘Reflection’ Reboot on Deck

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Christina Aguilera 47th Annual American Music Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Although the new remake of “Mulan” isn’t a musical like the original, one key music component from Disney’s animated version is back. Christina Aguilera has done her own remake of “Reflection,” which was her first single when she recorded it for the 1998 film. It’s joined on the forthcoming “Mulan” soundtrack (out March 25) by a newly written song, “Brave Original True,” which was released to digital services Friday.

News of the two fresh recordings was confirmed in an announcement Friday, although Aguilera had already let the “Reflection” cat out of the bag to attendees of at least one of her Las Vegas residency shows last week as she introduced her live rendition of the 22-year-old tune.

“Brave Original True” was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree; Hartman produces. Gregson-Williams, who also wrote the new movie’s instrumental score, is the producer of “Reflection (2020).” The director of the new “Mulan,” Niki Caro, has directed music videos for both songs that Disney says will be out later in March. Gregson-Williams’ score is said to incorporates instrumental elements from both Aguilera tunes.

The original “Reflection” did not make any charts when it was released in 1998, but the popularity of the animated “Mulan” still put it — and Aguilera — on the map, so that she was a known quantity, especially to a demographic of young girls, when she broke through with her first radio smash, “Genie in a Bottle,” a year later, in the glory days of teen-pop.

“The film ‘Mulan’ and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal,” Aguilera pointed out in a statement. “It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.”

Said Mitchell Leib, president of music and soundtracks for Walt Disney Studios, “Her original performance of ‘Reflection’ from the animated film when she was a then 16-year-old unknown holds its appropriate place in the history of music and was a launch pad for her unparalleled career that would follow. … I think these songs will touch today’s moviegoers in that powerful way we saw 22 years ago.”

Prior to making “Reflection” part of her Las Vegas residency, Aguilera had sung it last year at Disney’s D23 Expo 2019 Legends awards ceremony, where she accepted an award (see video below).

Aguilera’s original 1998 recording of “Reflection” (written, like the rest of the animated film’s song score, by David Zippel and Matthew Wilder):

More Music

  • Christina Aguilera 47th Annual American Music

    Christina Aguilera Releases New 'Mulan' Song, Has 'Reflection' Reboot on Deck

    Although the new remake of “Mulan” isn’t a musical like the original, one key music component from Disney’s animated version is back. Christina Aguilera has done her own remake of “Reflection,” which was her first single when she recorded it for the 1998 film. It’s joined on the forthcoming “Mulan” soundtrack (out March 25) by [...]

  • Girl From the North Country review

    'Girl From the North Country': Theater Review

    Some people think Bob Dylan’s music is depressing — and in “Girl From the North Country,” Conor McPherson makes the case by setting more than twenty of Dylan’s songs into a surprisingly sturdy narrative about the residents of a seedy boarding house in Duluth, Minnesota, at the height of the Depression in 1934. Although individual [...]

  • A Crowd of People Walk Along

    Why Isn't SXSW Canceled Yet? It May Come Down to Insurance and the City

    Was the official cancellation of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami Thursday a one-off, for now, for a music industry that’s weighing its options on a case-by-case basis… or an inevitable bellwether for the fate of other upcoming festivals like South by Southwest and Coachella? And if it’s the latter, why wouldn’t SXSW, which begins [...]

  • Eddie Vedder, lead singer of American

    Film News Roundup: Pearl Jam, Abramorama Unveil 'Gigaton Listening Experience'

    In today’s film news roundup, Pearl Jam teams with Abramorama, “Bloodshot” get an Immersive Cinema Experience release, Philip Kaufman is honored, the Doc10 Festival unveils its slate and “Testament” gets rolling.  RELEASE DATES Pearl Jam and Abramorama have scheduled the “Gigaton Listening Experience” for March 25 in more than 200 Dolby Atmos-equipped theaters in 20 [...]

  • Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tennessee Tornado Relief

    Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief efforts after parts of the state were destroyed by two tornadoes on Tuesday. The former Nashville resident took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share her support with all those affected by the natural disaster. “Nashville is my home and the fact that so [...]

  • Clive Davis

    NYU Tisch School of the Arts to Honor Clive Davis

    Music industry veteran Clive Davis will be honored by NYU Tisch School of the Arts at the school’s annual gala. A graduate of the program in 1953, he’ll join fellow alumnus Ang Lee, who received an MFA in film in 1984. The event will take place Monday, April 6, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad