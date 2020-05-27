Christian Singer Jonathan Steingard Says He No Longer Believes in God

Jonathan Steingard, the frontman of the Christian rock band Hawk Nelson, has admitted he no longer believes in God.

In a lengthy post that was shared on his Instagram account last week, the singer revealed that after a lifetime as a Christian, he no longer believes in God and would be leaving the band.

“After growing up in a Christian home, being a pastor’s kid, playing and singing in a Christian band, and having the word ‘Christian’ in front of most of the things in my life — I am now finding that I no longer believe in God,” read Steingard’s statement. “The last few words of that sentence were hard to write. I still find myself wanting to soften that statement by wording it differently or less specifically – but it wouldn’t be as true.”

The 36-year-old Canadian musician went on to write that losing his religion occurred over several years as he began sharing his doubts to close friends. Steingard said he felt like this was the right time to make the announcement given that his band is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hawk Nelson issued a statement on Wednesday supporting Steingard following his announcement that he would be leaving the Christian rock band.

“One of our best friends, one with whom we have walked, worked and lived alongside for 20 + years revealed some of his innermost feelings on his faith journey this past week,” read the band’s statement posted on Instagram. “Our mission as Hawk Nelson has always been to inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is FOR them and not against them. In that message’s most simple and purest form, that THEY matter.”

Steingard originally joined Hawk Nelson in 2004 as its lead guitarist, and became the lead vocalist after founder Jason Dunn’s exit from the band in 2012.