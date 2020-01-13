×

On Heels of Oscar-Nominated Song, Chrissy Metz Signs With Universal Nashville

Universal Music Group Nashville knows a thing or two about timing: The country label group waited just a few hours after the Chrissy Metz-sung “I’m Standing With You” was nominated for an Oscar to announce that they’d signed the “This Is Us” star to a record deal.

Metz’s full-length country debut album is planned for a 2020 release, label reps said.

“I’m Standing With You” was written by perennial Academy favorite Diane Warren and appeared in the faith-based film “Breakthrough,” in which Metz also starred. The actress had her coming out as a country singer at last April’s Academy of Country Music Awards, where she sang Warren’s song joined by a group of women that Universal Nashville describes as “now label mates” (Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae).

Chrissy Metz is simply tapped into America’s emotional conscience,” said Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville’s president, in a statement. “Music was her first love and no matter if she’s singing, acting, writing or just being, she’s always real, powerful and fully connected with her audience.”

Said Metz, “To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement. Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift.”

Metz has already achieved chart success as an author, with a book that shares the title of her hit TV series having topped the New York Times bestseller list. She’s been nominated for Emmys and Golden Globes and has shared the SAG award for best ensemble with the “This Is Us” cast for the last two years running.

“I love every genre of music,” Metz has said in the past. She attributed her success to busting out in song at an open model/talent search in her hometown, Gainesville, Florida. “I sang Christina Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’ — Lord knows why I chose that big ol’ thing,” she said. On “This Is Us,” Metz’s character, Kate Pearson, made a big musical impression as season 2 got underway by singing the Sinead O’Connor/Price song “Nothing Compares 2U” at an audition.

