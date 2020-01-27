×

Chris Cornell Wins Posthumous Grammy Award

By

CREDIT: Bassman/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Cornell won a posthumous award at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in the category of Best Recording Package.

The career-spanning boxed set included 15 classics and two unreleased tracks, including his cover of Sinead O’ Conner’s “Nothing Compares to U.” The album also included artwork from Jeff Ament, Barry Ament, and creative director Joe Spix, who were on hand to accept the award. The award is shared with Cornell’s widow, plus Jeff Fura, senior director of product development.

For Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament — who was a member of the Seattle supergroup Temple of the Dog with Cornell — working on the project was a labor of love.

“It was super emotional because we first got the call only five or six weeks after he passed,” Jeff Ament told Variety in the press room. “It felt too soon at that point to be thinking about that. It took us a few months to come up with some images, and it was particularly hard to have conversations with Vicky, his wife. More than anything, I wish he were here accepting this award with us.”

Jeff Ament’s brother Barry, a graphic designer, said winning the award — he was previously nominated for his work with the 1998 album, “Yield,” was an honor, and that great care was taken to “humanize” the photographers shared in the package.

“The music was so fragile, and we wanted the art to stand alongside the music,” he said.

Cornell died May 18, 2017 in Detroit.

