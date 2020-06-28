Country Stars Chase Rice, Chris Janson Spark Outrage With Videos of Packed Concert Crowds

Country singer Chase Rice is taking heat after sharing video footage of a concerts he played in east Tennessee Saturday night, with footage showing large, packed outdoor crowds rocking out shoulder-to-shoulder with no sign of social distancing or masks.

Rice posted the video of his riled-up audience in east Tennessee, taken from the stage, as part of an Instagram post with the caption: “We back.” The post was deleted after controversy began to flare up Sunday, but the footage was captured and shared by angry voices on social media.

Another country star, Chris Janson, also used social media to share footage of a concert he played to a sea of fans Saturday night in Idaho, although it was difficult to tell from the footage whether any of the members of his similarly jam-packed audience were wearing masks. As of Sunday afternoon, Janson’s crowd footage could still be found on his Instagram Story.

Although shots of jammed crowds at bars in Nashville had recently aroused controversy, these are believed to be the first instances of stars drawing standing-room-only, non-distancing crowds to ticketed performances in large numbers since national quarantining began … or at least the first where evidence of the complete lack of social distancing was proudly shared by the stars themselves.

Brian May, VP of the Brushy Mountain Group, which hosted the Rice concert, told Variety Sunday that “all local requirements were abided by for the recent concert, and numerous precautions were taken.” But he said that different protocols were being considered for future shows, up to and including postponements. (The venue has further shows booked in the coming weeks by country artists Kip Moore, Jamey Johnson and Sawyer Brown.)

“We drastically reduced our maximum venue capacity of 10,000 to 4,000 maximum capacity (lower than the state’s advisement of 50%) with less than 1,000 in attendance Saturday night, providing ample space in the outdoor lawn area for fans to spread out to their own comfort level,” said May. “All guests were given temperature checks prior to entering the venue and free hand sanitizer was provided to everyone at entry. All vendors and staff were advised to wear masks and gloves when interacting with guests, and bandanas were available for purchase on-site. We were unable to further enforce the physical distancing recommended in the signage posted across the property and are looking into future alternative scenarios that further protect the attendees, artists and their crews and our employees. We are reevaluating the series from the top to bottom — from implementing further safety measures, to adding stanchions, to converting the space to drive-in style concerts, to postponing shows.

A Twitter user with the handle @AlexFountain23 was at the Rice concert and defended the show against several detractors. “I was there, it was a great concert,” he tweeted. “There was plenty of room for people who wanted to social distance. Masks do nothing. Can’t live in fear forever… The venue was so large that if you wanted you could be 50 ft away from people at times… There are plenty more things out there that we could get sick from that’s worse than COVID. Chase Rice put on a great show!”

Janson crowing about his un-socially distanced show in Idaho drew less immediate attention than Rice’s did. Attendance figures for Janson’s show in Idaho were not immediately known. The footage he shared on Instagram was being copied and shared on Twitter as well.

Rice has made his resistance to quarantining known before. Back on March 13, he tweeted, “I’m not throwing blame to any promoters or decision makers on this, they gotta protect themselves and the well being of people, so I get all sides of this deal. I personally choose not [to] live scared, especially of something that I can’t really control.” A few days later, he released a song he’d written about the coronavirus crisis: “Dear corona, you don’t know the heart of a country fan / You don’t know that we don’t give a damn / So you can reschedule Stagecoach / But you gotta understand / That you don’t know the heart of a country fan.”

Tennessee is one of many states that is seeing an alarming uptick in coronavirus cases and reerAs of Saturday, the COVID-19 case count for Tennessee was 40,172, including 584 deaths, 2,564 hospitalizations and 26,159 recovered. The Tennessee Department of Health reported 728 new cases on Saturday. Friday had 1,410 new cases being announced, the largest single-day increase in reported cases in Tennessee since the crisis began.

Idaho is also experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases and this past week put back in place serious restrictions that had been lifted.

Rice and Janson were not the only country music stars taking a stage on Saturday night, although the others appeared to be in settings where social distancing was at a premium.

Jimmie Allen played a drive-in show for attendees who sat in or on their cars. “Played our first show last night since March 11,” Allen tweeted. “First ever ‘social distance’ show. Not gonna lie. it was weird at first. I got tired so I sat down and talked to the crowd for the while. I was totally out of ‘show’ shape but it felt great to play again.”

Jon Pardi was doing an indoor show in Georgia, but those familiar with the concert describe it as a dinner show where patrons were set up at tables, each with their own 15 x 15 square they were asked to stay within, with six-foot distancing between table spaces. Temperatures were checked at entry and masks were said to be required on shuttles to the venue, although not during dinner or the performance.