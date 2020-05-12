‘Scoob! The Album’ Soundtrack Features Collaborations Galore

Charlie Puth, who is credited with one of the most successful movie songs of all-time, “See You Again” from the “Fast and Furious 7” (4.5 billion views on YouTube and counting), has lent his name to the upcoming animated feature “Scoob!” Collaborating with Lennon Stella, “Summer Feelings” is an upbeat tune produced by Invincible (Cardi B’s “I Like It”).

“Scoob! The Album,” out on Friday (May 15), also features a collaboration by Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown featuring Ava Max, in addition to contributions by Rico Nasty, Pink $weats, Jack Harlow, Galantis and Best Coast, who sing the theme song.

“Scoob!” is an origin story that details how beloved characters Shaggy, Scooby, Velma, Fred and Daphne all met. The voice cast includes Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Gina Rodriguez and Will Forte.

The movie will also be released Friday, May 15, on-demand.

In addition, Puth revealed he was currently mixing his first single. His last full-length album, “Voicenotes,” was released exactly two years prior, on May 11, 2018.

Earlier this year, Puth declared that he had scrapped plans for his third album because, “none of the music felt real. It’s almost like I was trying to be too cool in a way.”

See the “Scoob! The Album” tracklist below:

Lennon Stella Feat. Charlie Puth – Summer Feelings

Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown Feat. Ava Max – On Me

Jack Harlow – Yikes

Sage The Gemini Feat. BygTwo3 – Tick Tick Boom

Galantis Feat. Faouzia – I Fly

Pink Sweat$ – I Like It

Rico Nasty – My Little Alien

Rare Americans – Back Up Plan

R3HAB Feat. A R I Z O N A – Feel Alive

Plested – 25 Hours

Token – Homies

Best Coast – Scooby Doo Theme Song