Charlie Puth Implores BTS Fans to End ‘Toxic Internet Screaming Match’

Charlie Puth took to Twitter on Sunday (July 5) to make an impassioned plea to BTS fans to back off, what he calls, a “dangerous, toxic internet screaming match between ‘fandoms.'”

The singer and songwriter Puth was responding to fans of the BTS ARMY, as the K-pop group’s legions of followers are known, who seemingly spammed several of his TikTok posts with comments teasing the singer. “Remember when you used Jungkook for clout?,” wrote one referencing the 22-year-old BTS member. Other posts claimed Puth used BTS for “fame.”

I don’t usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said. This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between ‘fandoms’ has to stop. I’m 28 years old, so it doesn’t really mean anything to me when some person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me… — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

The beef confused the Rumson, NJ native, who had performed a duet of “We Don’t Talk Anymore” with the charismatic pop singer at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards in 2018, praising the group’s talent and pleading for a truce.

Wrote Puth: “I don’t usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said. … I’m 28 years old, so it doesn’t really mean anything to me when some person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me saying things like ‘I used BTS for clout.’ I don’t know what that means — I love those guys and they are super talented.“ His message was retweeted 10,000 times within three hours.

…saying things like “I used BTS for clout”. I don’t know what that means- I love those guys and they are super talented. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

Noting how such comments could affect those struggling with mental health and bullying, Puth added: “What I do know is that 10 years ago, language like this directed towards me would’ve affected me deeply in a very negative way. And I’m thinking about all the other younger kids on twitter seeing stuff like this on a daily basis.”

In conclusion, he wrote: “It may sound cliche, but please be nicer to each other on here. No more screaming about made up nonsense. It does nobody any good. We all need to love each other MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW.“

BTS’ Twitter fans reacted with some confusion, citing a difference between the group’s Twitter and TikTok fans.

“Hi Charlie,” wrote fan Melodymostly2. “I apologized on behalf of the mature ARMY. This is so embarrassing and thank you for being mature about this topic against you. Hope that you still have good eyes towards BTS. the fan doesn’t reflect their artist 100% which i’m sure u understand. Thank you and be happy.”

