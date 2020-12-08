Chance the Rapper and Jeremih to Drop Holiday Album on Friday

Just days after Jeremih was released from the hospital after a harrowing bout with coronavirus, he and Chance the Rapper have announced that their joint compilation album, “Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving,” will be released on December 11.

The album features two new original songs – “The Return” and “Who’s to Say” – along with holiday hits from the pair’s previous releases, the “Merry Christmas: Lil Mama” volumes 1 and 2 mixtapes (released in 2016 and 2017 respectively).

According to the announcement, “the special collection of songs is a gift to the fans celebrating the Holidays and New Year and will be available for the first-time ever across all streaming platforms. ”

The album releasing on December 11 follows the heart-warming news that Jeremih recently overcame weeks-long Covid-19 battle. The Chicago native was released from a local hospital on December 4 and is getting stronger every day.

The announcement continues, “To celebrate and express a moment of gratefulness for Jeremih’s recovery on December 4, Chance and Jeremih started to liven up the Holiday season with the release of their Christmas track ‘Are U Live’ from the album (which was recorded, and the video was filmed, in 2017).

See full track list below for “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving”: