Chance the Rapper and Jeremih to Drop Holiday Album on Friday

Just days after Jeremih was released from the hospital after a harrowing bout with coronavirus, he and Chance the Rapper have announced that their joint compilation album, “Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving,” will be released on December 11.

The album features two new original songs – “The Return” and “Who’s to Say” – along with holiday hits from the pair’s previous releases, the “Merry Christmas: Lil Mama” volumes 1 and 2 mixtapes (released in 2016 and 2017 respectively).

According to the announcement, “the special collection of songs is a gift to the fans celebrating the Holidays and New Year and will be available for the first-time ever across all streaming platforms. ”

The album releasing on December 11 follows the heart-warming news that Jeremih recently overcame weeks-long Covid-19 battle. The Chicago native was released from a local hospital on December 4 and is getting stronger every day.

The announcement continues, “To celebrate and express a moment of gratefulness for Jeremih’s recovery on December 4, Chance and Jeremih started to liven up the Holiday season with the release of their Christmas track ‘Are U Live’ from the album (which was recorded, and the video was filmed, in 2017).

See full track list below for “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving”:

  1. “The Return” (new song)
  2. “All the Way” with Jeremih
  3. “Snowed In” with Jeremih
  4.  “Family For” with Jeremih
  5. “Held It Down” with Jeremih
  6. “Ms. Parker” with Jeremih
  7. “Joy” with Jeremih
  8. “Let it Snow” with Jeremih
  9. “Stranger at the Table” with Jeremih
  10. “One More Cry” with Jeremih
  11. “Are U Live” with Jeremih and Valee
  12. “Who’s To Say” (new song)
