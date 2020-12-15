Chance the Rapper Tells Colbert He’s ‘Apparently’ Working With Dionne Warwick

The world of Dionne Warwick’s Twitter account can be a confusing place, a place where Billie Eilish becomes William Eyelash, and where Chance the Rapper can find out, without being entirely sure, that he’s working on a song with the legendary 80-year-old singer.

After engaging with Warwick on Twitter, Chance told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” Monday night that it appears the two will be collaborating on a song.

The entire exchange began when Warwick randomly asked Chance on Twitter why he uses “the Rapper” in his stage name when he’s obviously a rapper, adding rather perplexingly, “I cannot stop thinking about this.”

Chance expressed surprise that Warwick even knew who he was, but “apparently” the exchange has led to the two working together.

“We’re working, apparently, on a song,” he said. “It’s a huge, immense honor. She shouted me out on Twitter, and I freaked out for a while, and I hit her back, and then she started contacting me in real life. It’s all been a blur. It feels like my first taste of real fame.”

He then said, “I went to Starbucks the other day and they were like, ‘Are you the guy that was tweeted by Dionne Warwick?’ I’m like, ‘It’s me!’”

He also spoke about his recent holiday album with Jeremih, “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving,” which collects their previous releases in the series along with two new songs, but more importantly, the singer’s recovery after a serious bout with coronavirus that saw him hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. Jeremih has largely recovered and left the hospital, and Chance said he saw him recently and he’s in good spirits and up and walking.

