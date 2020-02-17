Chaka Khan Joins Fergie in Pantheon of Memorable NBA National Anthem Performances

It takes a lot to make a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” before the NBA All-Star Game trend higher on social media than the game itself, but Chaka Khan has managed what Fergie was able to two years ago, with a unique rendering of the National Anthem that threatened to render anything that followed an afterthought.

In 2018, Fergie seemed to almost be sex-ing up the anthem, performing it in a style some compared to Marilyn Monroe. Khan wasn’t doing anything nearly that conceptually risible, but she did bring a level of extreme melisma to her reading that not everyone seemed able to follow, to say the least.

Her rendering had its defenders, including at least one celebrity take. “Chaka Khan’s star spangled banner rendition was amazing!” tweeted Magic Johnson. To say that this was not a majority view on social media would be an understatement, although there was a tide of backlash against the negative reactions on Twitter, with many saying Khan deserves respect no matter what liberties she might have taken with the ode to liberty.

Among those pointing out that Khan’s rendition was getting quite a reaction was Questlove, who merely tweeted, “I’m not watching the all star game but my phone is ringing off the hook. My guess is someone did a weird Star Spangled?”

A sampling of social media reactions:

Cookie and I are enjoying an incredible start to the NBA All Star Game 2020! Great seeing all of the NBA players, Chance the Rapper, Common, and rapper Quavo. Chaka Khan’s star spangled banner rendition was amazing! pic.twitter.com/qBG1sqj3JE — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 17, 2020

I’m not watching the all star game but my phone is ringing off the hook. My guess is someone did a weird Star Spangled? — RootsPicnic2020 Now! (@questlove) February 17, 2020

Chaka Kahn giving Fergie a run for her money! — Robert Lopez (@The_Coolest03) February 17, 2020

Nnnnnnoooooooo — RootsPicnic2020 Now! (@questlove) February 17, 2020

I love Chaka Khan and she is truly “I’m Every Woman” but it sounded like all of those women were trying to come out during that vocal performance pic.twitter.com/EYT0XbjB9Q — Eric Perry (@EricpNBC12) February 17, 2020

Listen. LISTEN. Idk what kinda chopped and screwed, key of cdf & g, lower octave, range of “what was it”, falsetto, vibrato version of the Star Spangled Banner that was but.. Hey. Chaka did HER THANG.#NBAAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/FcBZDNvAWm — Shanelle Genai (@shanellegenai) February 17, 2020

I LOVE Chaka Khan and her voice is still strong but that rendition of the National Anthem was ALL OVAH THA PLAYCE!!! #NBAAllStar #chakakhan — Relay This Love (@tweeterbug4747) February 17, 2020

#AllStar2020 Everybody, Chaka Khan is a soulful singer and she did the Star Spangled Banner, her way, tonight. There’s no perfect way to sing it. There’s other people in this world who have different voices. Don’t be judging how people should sing and act. Leave Chaka be, now! — Chris❤️❤️Rad❤️❤️Finch 7 (@RadFinch) February 17, 2020

Wasn't crazy about that version of the Star Spangled Banner. BUT I also don't do Chaka Khan slander so I'm conflicted. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — NICK LOVE (@NickLoveATL) February 17, 2020

Chaka Khan gave the national anthem the respect it deserves, which is none and i Respect 👏 Her!! — teo🍊 (@witchyjeong) February 17, 2020

Star Spangled Banner should only be performed by a solo trumpet. By law. No more singing it #NBAAllStarGame #NFL #MLB — Ross Speight (@speightbros) February 17, 2020

Best O Canada of all time, followed by the worst Star Spangled Banner of all time..#NBAAllStar2020 — Timothy Shawn (@tim_edgar) February 17, 2020

They knew what they were getting when they got Chaka Khan. She is a legend and if you drop the instruments from any of her songs, this is how she sounds. This is her style. https://t.co/QxllUuoRo9 — Ant-ology (@Ant_ology201) February 17, 2020

I don’t care what you think of Chaka Khan’s national anthem, you WILL show respect because she is LITERALLY CHAKA KHAN. Pitch perfect. Tones? Hit. I? Conic. No slander for QUEEN OF FUNK in this house. We aren’t gonna cannibalise our legends while they’re here, who raised yall? — ✨#StreamWantItAll✨ (@UMNIAMusic) February 17, 2020