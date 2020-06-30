Common, Questlove, Lila Downs, More to Perform at Celebrate Brooklyn Virtual Event

Common, Questlove and Lila Downs are among the artists performing at the 2020 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, which has been reinvented this year as an “immersive, virtual multi-platform destination.” For 41 years, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has presented a wide variety of artists across all genres, along with dance troups, film projects and more. This summer’s two-day experience is designed to bring the spirit of the annual festival, the longest running in the city, to life.

It will take place on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26 at 8 p.m. ET across digital platforms including YouTube and Facebook, and on BRIC’s TV channels. For more information, visit bricartsmedia.org/live.

The festival’s lineup will showcase musical and visual artists from Brooklyn and around the world including: Grammy award-winning rapper-actor Common, DJ and co-founding member of The Roots Questlove, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Lila Downs, Nigerian singer-songwriter Yemi Alade, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, Caribbean soca group KES, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin, rapper and actress Junglepussy, Puerto Rican pop duo Buscabulla, and Swedish singer/songwriter The Tallest Man on Earth.

“We’re thrilled to be channeling the energy, spirit and dynamism that takes place every year at the Prospect Park Bandshell into a two-day multiplatform event this summer,” said Kristina Newman-Scott, President of BRIC.

Major Leadership Support for BRIC’s performing arts programs provided by Howard Gilman Foundation, Lambent Foundation, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. Public support provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.