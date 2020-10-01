Ceci Kurzman Elected to Warner Music Group’s Board of Directors

Warner Music Group has elected Ceci Kurzman to the company’s Board of Directors, including the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective Thursday (October 1). Kurzman is founder and President of Nexus Management Group, a former talent-management and current investment company. She is also the first person of color on Warner’s board; the company has come under scrutiny in recent months for a lack of diversity in its senior management.

According to the announcement, consistent with public company best practices, the Board determined that the only management member of the Board should be WMG’s Chief Executive Officer, Steve Cooper. It was also decided that the Board would remain at 11 members. Thus, Max Lousada, WMG’s Global Chief Executive Officer of Recorded Music, will step aside from the Board.

Kurzman currently serves on the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, and Compensation Committee of Revlon, Inc., as well as on the Board of Directors of various organizations including Man Group, and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. She previously held senior marketing and artist-development roles at Arista Records and Epic Records before founding Nexus, where she worked closely with artists including Alicia Keys and Shakira.

Leonard Blavatnik, Founder & Chairman of Access Industries, said, “Ceci’s expertise in developing the careers of artists, combined with her work as an entrepreneur and investor, will make her a great addition to our exceptional group of advisors. Max is playing an integral role in the current success and future of Warner Music Group, and he’ll continue to be an influential voice in our Board discussions.”

Kurzman said, “Music already has unprecedented reach and impact across the globe, and every day the opportunities grow more dynamic, disruptive, and ubiquitous. Warner is uniquely positioned in this exciting environment, with an extraordinary roster of artists and songwriters, backed by a forward-thinking leadership team across both recorded music and music publishing. I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues on the WMG Board to help the company innovate and achieve its ambitious vision.”

Lousada added, “I’m happy to welcome Ceci and her valuable perspective to the world of WMG, and look forward to working with her, Len, Steve, and the rest of the Board, as we continue to pioneer big, bold opportunities for artists, and accelerate our investments in new talent, territories, and technology.”