Carlos Santana Launches Cannabis Brand Honoring Plant’s ‘Latin Heritage’

Carlos Santana has joined the ranks of stoner icons like Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson and Wiz Khalifa with his own cannabis brand. Mirayo is a line of premium products in partnership with Santa Rosa, Calif.-based Left Coast Ventures, the company that also produces such brands as Marley Natural and Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart’s Mind Your head. Mirayo by Santana is described as “a sun grown cannabis line that honors the spiritual and ancient Latin heritage of the plant.”

The spiritual Santana has made sure his Mirayo brand reflects his own philosophy, which entails what he dubs “determination, discovery, and self-actualization.” The name is a combination of “my” and “ray” in Spanish.

Santana Cannabis Courtesy of Left Coast Ventures

The guitar virtuoso pays heed to cannabis’ special properties. “In my experience, it can enhance meditative reflection and creative expression,” he said in a statement. “It can dispel negative doubt to reveal the everlasting gift of our uniqueness. With Mirayo, I hope to help people use cannabis as a door to a more benevolent behavior like kindness and compassion.”

Left Coast Ventures CEO Brett Cummings considered it "an honor" to work with Santana. "He's a musical legend who embraces ancient heritage, deep spirituality and self-discovery with produces that enhance the mind-body energy flow."

Mirayo will include five-packs of half-gram pre-rolls and seven-gram jars of whole flower, in sativa (“Radiance”), hybrid (“Symmetry”) and indica (“Centered”) strains.

Distribution is rolling out now at select dispensaries in the Bay Area and Southern California, with an emphasis on Latinx-owned retailers.