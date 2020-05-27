Carl Stubner’s Shelter Music Group Expands; Adds Godsmack, Barenaked Ladies to Management Roster

Veteran music executive Carl Stubner (pictured) has added five managers and their acts to his Shelter Music Group roster. Joining the company are Paul Geary and Steve Wood of Global Artist Management, whose clients include Godsmack, The Hollywood Vampires, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, Hoobastank, Like A Storm and Sully Erna; Alison Taylor of Atwork Management brings with her Barenaked Ladies; Derek Brewer of Manifest Grp has Dance Gavin Dance, Palaye Royale and Crown The Empire, among others; and Will Hoffman, who handles Nothing More.

Shelter Music Group operates as a record label, publishing company, and branding and marketing firm in addition to talent management. Stubner, longtime manager of Fleetwood Mac, ZZ Top, Crowded House and Neil Finn, holds the title of chairman and Dino Paredes (A Perfect Circle, Puscifer) is president.

Said Stubner in announcing the expansion: “These are unusual times but we have seen artists demanding new and innovative thinking from their management team to adapt to the world we currently live in. This group of professionals are each extraordinary and established in their own careers, and they will help us as we adjust our sights and bring new focus to our business and our clients. We are thrilled to have them on board.”

The company is aligned with BMG as a financial partner, of which Stubner adds: “Today’s announcement showcases the rapid growth of the manager/client roster just six months into the new venture and indicates the collective ambition to create a dominant force in music management. BMG has been steadfast in their commitment to this company.”