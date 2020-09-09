Carl Cox, Pete Tong, Roger Sanchez, More to DJ at Beirut Explosion-Relief Event

On Sept. 13, Carl Cox, Pete Tong and Roger Sanchez are just three of the legendary DJs who will take part in “For Beirut,” a 12-hour-long livestream event presented by Electronic Labor Day and Beatport ReConnect to raise funds to support Lebanon and its people in the wake of the August 4 explosion that killed more than 200 people and leveled a large area of the city. Along with the material damage, estimated at over $15 billion, thousands of people were left homeless.

Around 100 international artists will perform, as the stream will be broadcast across multiple rooms. Headliners include Andhim, Amelie Lens, Blond:ish, Carl Cox, Danny Howard, Dennis Ferrer, Derrick May, Kölsch, Luciano, Pete Tong, Roger Sanchez, Skream, Umek and many more — click here for a full list.

https://electroniclaborday.com/artists

The fundraiser will begin at 01:58 p.m. Beirut time (6:58 a.m. ET, 3:58 a.m. PT) on Sunday, with a moment of silence, marking the timing of the blast, after 40 days of mourning. The minute of silence is in honor of nearly 200 victims who have lost their lives, others still buried under rubble, and all those who have been injured by the blast. The DJ sets will begin two minutes later and will continue until 2 a.m. Beirut time (7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT).

Funds will be distributed to three initiatives that have been leading the relief efforts:

Beirut Emergency Fund: a coalition of Lebanese diaspora organisations, LebNet, LIFE, SEAL, Jamhour Alumni (US/Europe) and Kuwait-America Foundation, are focusing on supporting non-profit, non-governmental organisations that are working to meet the humanitarian needs among vulnerable populations impacted by the explosion in Lebanon. These include shelter, food, medical supplies, physical and mental health, as well as mitigating any environmental damage.

Impact Lebanon who are raising funds for ongoing relief efforts through their Disaster Relief for Beirut Explosion initiative with a rigorous NGO vetting process. The most important selection criteria for the NGOs is that they are apolitical and non-sectarian, are registered and recognised, have ongoing initiatives to address the crisis and have passed an audit test.

Bebw’shebbek now dedicated to rebuilding the doors and windows of homes that have been impacted by the explosion through a volunteering team of experts. They have already undertaken 500 homes, with a goal to fix 150 homes every month and the ultimate objective to repair 3,000 homes.

This is the second edition of Electronic Labor Day (ELD), the first taking place in May 2020, to support the nightlife non-managerial personnel who have been deeply impacted by the repercussions of COVID-19.

Beatport’s ReConnect series has been running since March and has raised over $350,000 for charities, and amassed more than 35,000,000 views.

