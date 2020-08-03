Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Teaming Up for Imminent Single, ‘WAP’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion used their respective social media accounts Monday to announce a joint single, “WAP.” The hip-hop titans revealed a Friday release date for the song.

The two powerhouses receive equal billing and photographic treatment in the single’s cover art, which pictures them as near-identical twins, hair intertwined, with identical “WAP”-branded hoop earrings… and equally serious amounts of extended tongue action.

Cardi B’s Instagram caption indicates the new tune is a single of hers with Megan as the featured collaborator, which may augur for a long-promised new album. Megan already released a new project, “Suga,” this year, which resulted in one already huge collaboration for her in 2020, “Savage Remix,” with Beyonce as her guest.

Wrote Cardi B: “Single droppin this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap.” Megan Thee Stallion’s message gave less indication of billing: “WAP @iamcardib and The Hot Girl Coach this Friday!!!”

For Megan Thee Stallion, it’s a chance to reenter the news cycle in a more uplifting way after posting a tearful video to Instagram Live just five days ago in which she described “the worst experience of my life.” She described being shot in both feet and needing surgery to remove the bullets after attending a Hollywood party July 15 with Tory Lanez.

Cardi B’s debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” came out in June 2018 and has been certified triple-platinum. Subsequent non-album singles included “Please Me,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars that went to No. 1 on the hip-hop/R&B and rap charts last year. She also starred in Netflix’s series “Rhythm + Flow.”