Cardi B Donates 20,000 Meal Supplements to New York-Area Medical Staff

Cardi B donated 20,000 bottles of OWYN — a plant-based, vegan meal-supplement drink — to New York City-area hospitals for their medical staffs and ambulance crews, a rep for the rapper confirmed to Variety. TMZ first reported the news.

While a “meal supplement” does not sound extravagant, given the realities of the coronavirus pandemic that has overwhelmed the country’s medical professionals and hospital system — of which New York is by far the most heavily affected — a quick, nutritious and filling meal on the go is realistically the best option for many doctors and hospital and ambulance workers while they’re on the job.

Anyone looking to donate to people in the music profession is directed to this guide to resources for specific options, and to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief fund for more general ones.

The COVID-19 Relief fund, administered through MusiCares, will be used to directly support those in the music community with the greatest need. To establish the fund, both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an initial donation of $1 million each, totaling $2 million, and major music companies including Universal and Warner Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and others have contributed millions more. Additionally, all Recording Academy Chapters have committed to fundraising in their local communities.

Since it was founded in 1989, MusiCares has distributed more than $60 million to musicians and music people in need.

If you wish to support our efforts to assist music professionals in need, visit: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

If you are a member of the music industry in need of assistance, visit: musicares.org.