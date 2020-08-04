Capitol Records Ups Arjun Pulijal to SVP of Marketing

Capitol Records has promoted Arjun Pulijal to senior vice president of marketing for Capitol Records. Previously vp of marketing for the label since 2017, in his new position, Pulijal will lead the department and oversee all campaigns for the Capitol roster, which includes Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Migos and Lewis Capaldi. He’ll remain based out of the company’s Capitol Tower headquarters in Hollywood.

Among the campaigns for which he’s credited are: Paul McCartney’s “Egypt Station” in 2018, marking the legendary solo artist’s first No. 1 album debut, as well as Beck’s “Morning Phase” album which won five Grammy Awards, including album of the year in 2015, and 2017’s Grammy-winning “Colors,” and Arcade Fire’s “Reflektor.”

Pulijal joined Capitol in 2013 as director of marketing after seven years at Epic Records in New York.

“Arjun has a remarkable ability to bring an artist’s vision to life and to create the impactful moments that are key to any successful marketing campaign,” said Capitol Records president Jeff Vaughan. “His experience across a broad range of genres makes him the ideal executive to lead Capitol’s marketing team into the future. I congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion.“

Added Pulijal: “I want to thank the entire team at Capitol for their passion and ingenuity in bringing our marketing campaigns to life. Most importantly, I’d like to thank all of the artists that I have the honor of working with; I’m here for them and their music, first and foremost. As our industry continues to evolve, respecting and doing right by an artist’s trust in their label team is always my priority, and I take pride in my role to validate their faith in us.“