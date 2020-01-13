×

Camila Cabello’s ‘Romance’ Certified Gold by RIAA

Camila Cabello Variety Power of Young Hollywood
CREDIT: Heather Hazzan for Variety

Camila Cabello’s sophomore album “Romance” has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, her label , Epic Records, announced today, after selling over 600,000 in album-equivalent units in approximately a month.

With \ singles like “Easy” and “Señorita,” her duet with boyfriend Shawn Mendes (which has earned the duo a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Group or Duet Performance), Cabello’s “Romance” shows off her trademark combination of traditional pop with Latin styles. Since its Dec. 6 release, the follow-up to the artist’s self-titled debut has garnered over 770 million streams and 315 million video views. The album also includes songs “Shameless,” “Cry For Me,” and “Liar.” “My Oh My” featuring 2019 breakout artist DaBaby, is yet another song from the album gaining attention as it enters the top 25 at pop radio this week. The song’s lyric video is already approaching 2 million views after being released last Friday (Jan. 10).

Cabello is scheduled to kick off the North American leg of her Romance Tour this summer, starting with a performance in Vancouver. She’ll also make stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Houston before wrapping in Miami on Sep. 26. The tour marks the singer’s first solo headlining arena tour.

In an interview with Variety over the summer, Cabello said, “The reception to ‘Señorita, it’s been so cool to see. Especially because this song was eight months in the making,” she said. “Shawn texted me the idea for the song the song and he was like, ‘Oh my god, this is amazing that you want to do it.’” She went on  to explain that the two went back and forth for months trying to decide if they should actually go through with it. “Finally we were just like, ‘You know what, no pressure, let’s just go to the studio and try to finalize it and see how we feel about it.’ And then two weeks later we made the music video.”

 

