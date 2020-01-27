Camila Cabello Brings Her Dad (and Audience) to Tears at Grammys

Camila Cabello delivered one of the most tender moments of the night at the Grammys on Sunday.

Cabello performed “First Man,” from her sophomore studio album, at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Old home movies played on the screen as Cabello sang the touching song dedicated to her father, who was in the audience. She later walked down the stage to where her dad was sitting in the front row to grab his hand, bringing him and the rest of the audience (including Gwen Stefani) to tears.

Before the show, Cabello paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died earlier on Sunday.

“At my weakest moments I would channel a different person like [Kobe] he did, because when I felt broken and lost offstage, he taught me how to use my own pain,” Cabello wrote on Instagram. “He is a hero to me forever.”

The singer-songwriter is nominated for pop duo/group performance, alongside boyfriend Shawn Mendes, for their hit song “Senorita.”

“If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk onstage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That’s a promise,” she told Radio.com earlier this week, referring to the band’s attire in 2017 when accepting the same Grammy that she and Mendes are up for. “Just kidding. It’s not. I gotta work out before I do that.”

The 22-year-old released her second album, “Romance,” in December. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, after selling 600,000 album-equivalent units in approximately a month. “Romance,” which shows off her trademark combination of traditional pop with Latin styles, garnered over 770 million streams and 315 million video views with singles like “Shameless,” “Cry for Me,” “Liar” and “My Oh My,” featuring 2019 breakout artist DaBaby.

Cabello opened last year’s ceremony with a performance of her mega-hit “Havana,” alongside Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval, J Balvin and Young Thug.