Country Singer Cady Groves Dies at 30

Country singer Cady Groves, best known for her 2009 EP “A Month of Sundays,” died in Nashville over the weekend, according to a statement from her label.

“Her death appears to be from natural causes, pending a final coroner’s report,” the announcement states. “Foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner.”

While the singer posted several despairing messages on social media in recent weeks during the coronavirus lockdown, her brother reiterated in a Twitter messages on Sunday, “The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced.”

In recent months the singer had been working on a new album with writers from hit songwriter Shane McAnally’s SMACKSongs and had recently signed with the Thirty Tigers label; according to the announcement, an EP is planned for a summer release. She had released three EPs after “A Month of Sundays,” the most recent being 2015’s “Dreams.”

“Cady was really looking forward to the next few months and the release of her new album,” her brother wrote. “Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique.”

“Some days my mental health is AWFUL,” she wrote on April 15. “I feel completely alone and scared and far from everyone I love and all I can do is keep myself busy and push through. Some days are better. I know that the way I feel isn’t special because we are ALL living through this separately, but together.” However, her final post, dated April 23, was more cheerful and accompanied by a series of selfie GIFs.

Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Music Health Alliance or MusiCares.